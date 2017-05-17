Must Read: Harshad Chopda's 'special' birthday plans

Time to sing the birthday jingle for heartthrob Harshad Chopda!!!

Harshad, who turns a year older today (17 May), is showered with lots of love from his loved ones and fans for a blessed year ahead.

Indeed, his birthday kicked started really well with the surprise given by his loved ones on his birthday eve.

We spoke to Harshad to know more about his birthday surprise and plans for the evening. Let’s hear it all from the birthday boy himself –

“Nothing was planned. My relatives, cousins and friends just dropped in at my home to give me a surprise. So it became a party that went on till 5 AM in the morning. I had twisted my leg few months back and had ligament tear and now when its better, my sister and I danced a lot.”

“I have woken up late today and began my day by hitting the gym. Some delicacies are prepared at home so I will enjoy them after coming back from the gym. I have no plans to go out in the evening as of now. I am going to spend my birthday at home only. So whoever wants to join me on my birthday should come home; I am not going anywhere (laughs),” added Harshad.

Birthdays are incomplete without gifts and the birthday boy is happy to receive so much of love from everyone. He said, “I have got lots of wishes and even gifts from fans and this year even I have gifted myself so many things. I have got few workout related things for myself since I am focused towards fitness these days.”

Missing from the screen from quite a long time, we asked Harshad about his plans to make a comeback to television. He said, “We can’t plan anything as an actor but this year I have to do something definitely.”

We wish Harshad a very Happy Birthday and a great year ahead.