Must Read: Karanvir Bohra reveals his twins' names

Popular hunk Karanvir Bohra, who is currently seen in Colors’ Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is on cloud 9 these days.

The actor, who has recently became a father of twin girls, recently welcomed them home, after they came back from Canada with mom Teejay.

On this joyous occasion, Karanvir shared his emotions beautifully on finally bringing his kids back home. He has also officially announced his babies' names on his Instagram account.

The names indeed are sweet like these cute angels, and the father’s message for his daughters will make you go awww. Do have a look at his post –

That’s sweet. Isn’t it?