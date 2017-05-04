Must Read: Karanvir Bohra reveals his twins' names

Popular hunk Karanvir Bohra, who is currently seen in Colors’ Naagin 2 (Balaji Telefilms) is on cloud 9 these days.
The actor, who has recently became a father of twin girls, recently welcomed them home, after they came back from Canada with mom Teejay.
On this joyous occasion, Karanvir shared his emotions beautifully on finally bringing his kids back home. He has also officially announced his babies' names on his Instagram account.
The names indeed are sweet like these cute angels, and the father’s message for his daughters will make you go awww. Do have a look at his post –
Thank you all for your love and wishes, @bombaysunshine and the #BohraBohra sisters have landed safely. #Miko & #Nonu ( official nicknames) The one in my hand is Miko, Elder by a minute, A fierce Lioness by nature.Tj says she looks Japanese, thus the name Miko-Tashi And ofcourse the Tee is holding its the petite and dainty #Nonu, the name says it all, she is like a little doll princess My excitement has no bounds, I can't even express the feeling I have when I look at these 2 I haven't slept more than 4 hours in the last 2days, and I've been doubling up with my regular shoot timings, now the daddy duty has hit me like a #thunderbolt But you know what? I'm loving it, staying up late, now has a purpose - good bye sleep, see you in a year or 2
That’s sweet. Isn’t it?
