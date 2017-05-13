Must Read: Preetika Rao and Nakuul Mehta’s special connect

Sometimes destiny has some really interesting surprises and co-incidences!!

Pretty actress Preetika Rao (soon to be seen in Love Ka Hai Intezaar), and dashing Nakuul Mehta, who is currently seen in Star Plus’ Ishqbaaaz, share a special connect.

Yes, not many know that Preetika and Nakuul are really cool buddies!

Their friendship started long back when they shot together for an ad film of a popular chocolate brand, and since then, they have been in touch.

And it seems that destiny is playing its own game, and some interesting co-incidences keep happening with the buddies.

Nakuul is shooting on the same set where Preetika used to shoot for Beintehaa, and interestingly, Nakuul uses the same make up room that was allotted to Preetika.

Woaah! It doesn’t end here as they are set to share screen space together AGAIN!!!

Excited already???

As we know that Star Plus is all set for its annual Star Parivaar Event. We hear that Nakuul, who is a part of the Star Plus family, and Preetika, who will soon become a part will be taking to the stage together, for a dance performance.

Yes, Nakuul and Preetika will be setting the stage on fire with their performance on a very popular number from the movie Badrinath Ki Dulhaniyaan. The act will have nice surprise elements in it and it would be a treat for the audience.

When we contacted Preetika, she said, “Nakuul and I are super excited to perform together because we have known each other since a very long time. We have a great bond and the same will be witnessed by all."

Excited to see them together again? Drop in your comments below.