Must Read: Shaurya’s romantic proposal to Mehek

Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek (Parin Multimedia) will soon take a romantic turn in its storyline.

As we have seen, Shaurya (Karan Vohra) is trying hard to impress Mehek (Samiksha Jaiswal) and bring her back in his life.

After he tried to speak to Mehek and confess his feelings in a movie theatre, Shaurya will now plan a romantic proposal to impress his lady love.

Yes, Sharuya will decorate the metro train compartment with balloons and Mehek’s pictures. When Mehek would board the train she would realise about the decoration and would get shocked seeing Shaurya there.

This time, as Kanta chachi will not be with Mehek, Shaurya will grab the opportunity to confess his love for Mehek.

Shaurya will go down in his knees and propose to Mehek to marry him.

How romantic!

Will Mehek accept Shaurya’s proposal this time?

We could not get though Karan and Samiksha for their comments.

