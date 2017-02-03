Must See: Karan Patel’s ‘temperature soaring’ photo shoot

Age does wonders for some! Like old wine, it becomes better.
Dashing Karan Patel who is seen playing father to teenagers in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein truly falls under the same category. Though part of the industry for more than a decade he is still fit to give competition to young stars on TV.
After getting a makeover and becoming fitter, he has now shot a photo shoot that will set the temperatures soaring.
Looking a million dollars, Karan is seen at his best in the pictures.
Don’t believe us? Here have a look:
A new #Photoshoot after almost a decade ... captured by the superbly talented @luvisrani .. thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. The best team in the world to work with. @sinhavantika more strict that my #mother. @luvisrani behind the #camera. @rocky_bodytransformer behind the pump . @karishmagulati for the awesome #styling ...! And ofcourse my extended family my #Staff
Woaaaah! Isn’t he just too hot?
Shout out your thoughts in the comment box below.
Add new comment