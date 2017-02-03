Must See: Karan Patel’s ‘temperature soaring’ photo shoot

Age does wonders for some! Like old wine, it becomes better.

Dashing Karan Patel who is seen playing father to teenagers in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein truly falls under the same category. Though part of the industry for more than a decade he is still fit to give competition to young stars on TV.

After getting a makeover and becoming fitter, he has now shot a photo shoot that will set the temperatures soaring.

Looking a million dollars, Karan is seen at his best in the pictures.

Don’t believe us? Here have a look:

#CameraShy i guess ... #Photoshoot A photo posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:41am PST

Another one from the #Photoshoot ... @luvisrani thankyou for the amazing clicks brother ...! A photo posted by Karan Patel (@karan9198) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:35am PST

Woaaaah! Isn’t he just too hot?

