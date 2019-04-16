News

Must Watch: Drashti Dhami’s INSPIRATIONAL workout video

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Apr 2019 12:06 PM
MUMBAI: Exercise plays a big role in our life. Staying slim and sexy is not the ultimate goal of doing exercise, but it helps to stay fit and lowers the risk of some diseases. If you are still lacking inspiration, then you must check out Drashti Dhami’s latest workout video.  

Drashti is one of the most popular faces of small screen, who has enchanted audience by working in several shows. The actress, who is known for TV soaps like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen working out with full dedication. Her video will certainly give you motivation to hit the gym or run in the park near your home. We also loved her colourful cool workout outfit. 

Take a look at her video below: 

The actress was last seen in Colors TV’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She recently appeared in an episode of Gatbandhan and performed a Laavni dance. 

Did you get some motivation from her?

 
Tags > exercise, Drashti Dhami, workout video, Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Instagram, motivation, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier...

Celebs at the launch of DPL (Dreamz Premier League)
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Siddharth Arora
Siddharth Arora
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan

past seven days