Must Watch: Drashti Dhami’s INSPIRATIONAL workout video

: Exercise plays a big role in our life. Staying slim and sexy is not the ultimate goal of doing exercise, but it helps to stay fit and lowers the risk of some diseases. If you are still lacking inspiration, then you must check out Drashti Dhami’s latest workout video.Drashti is one of the most popular faces of small screen, who has enchanted audience by working in several shows. The actress, who is known for TV soaps like Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi, Madhubala-Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani, and Pardes Mein Hai Meraa Dil, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video wherein she can be seen working out with full dedication. Her video will certainly give you motivation to hit the gym or run in the park near your home. We also loved her colourful cool workout outfit.Take a look at her video below:The actress was last seen in Colors TV’s Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. She recently appeared in an episode of Gatbandhan and performed a Laavni dance.Did you get some motivation from her?