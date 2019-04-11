News

Must Watch: Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna’s new intriguing promo

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2019 11:35 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus is all set to bring a new show titled Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna. The show will star popular television actress Shrenu Parikh in the lead role.

Ever since the promos of the show launched, the curiosity of audience has increased. The upcoming television series will see Shrenu donning the role of Janhvi Mittal, a daughter-in-law in an extremely rich family. Janhvi is a quintessential bahu but with a twist.

The concept of the show has been grabbing eyeballs, and now, the makers have launched another promo, increasing the curiosity of audience a notch higher. The new promo showcases Shrenu’s character Janhvi raising a rather absurd question about becoming a widow to her younger sister. What is Janhvi’s thought process? What makes her talk like that? Well, the show will soon unfold all the answers. With the new promo, Shrenu has also changed her name to Janhvi Mittal on social media.  

Take a look at the new promo here:

Also starring Zain Imam in the lead role, Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna will be premiered on 22 April 2019. 

