Must Watch: Erica Fernandes’ dance moves in Michael Jackson style

MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular actresses in the telly world. She is currently wooing the audience by playing the role of Prerna in the popular show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

The actress, who was earlier seen in Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi opposite Shaheer Sheikh, is quite active on social media. She regularly treats her fans with her interesting posts.

Yesterday, Erica shared a boomerang video wherein she can be seen showing her dancing skills. She donned a Michale Jackson avatar and flaunted his iconic steps in the same.

She captioned her video as, "Aaaooouuu !! #mj #ericafernandes #ejf #mjstyle.”

Guess who was the first one to comment on her post? Well, it’s none other than her Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan. He wrote, “Bruno Mars.”

Check out the video right here.

On the professional front, Erica is loved for her chemistry with Parth in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. There have been reports that the duo is dating, but neither has accepted the same.

Did you like Erica’s dance moves?