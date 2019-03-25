Must Watch: Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma’s cute banter

MUMBAI: Actors Hina Khan and Priyanka Sharma are best friends. They bonded during their stint in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, and their friendship has turned stronger with each passing day.

Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestants walked the ramp together and made a stunning appearance. And after their ramp walk, it’s their cute Instagram video that is making their fans go ‘aww’.

Post the ramp walk, Hina along with Priyank and Benafsha Soonawalla, also a Bigg Boss contestant, was chilling together. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress took to Instagram story to share her excitement and happiness. In the video, she can be heard asking Benafsha about how she looked on-ramp. However, the cutest part of the video is how Puncch Beat fame Priyank tries to sneak into Hina’s IG story and how they indulge in a cute banter.

Take a look at the cute video here: