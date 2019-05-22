Must Watch: Hina Khan’s adorable video with beau Rocky Jaiswal

MUMBAI: Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are one of the most adorable couples in telly town. Their adorable chemistry is loved by their fans and they make sure to treat their fans with lovely pictures and videos whenever they travel together

The duo never shies away from showering love on each other on social media and their fans love them for the same

The couple is currently holidaying in Milan and Hina shared some pictures and videos from her trip. One of the videos will surely make you go aww.

Well, Hina took to Instagram and shared a video wherein the couple can be seen spending some quality time with each other. What also caught our attention was how Rocky was pampering Hina and the way she was perfectly wrapped around his arms. They look so much in love with each other.

Take a look at their video right here

On the professional front, Hina recently launched the poster of her upcoming film, Lines, at the 72nd Cannes Film Festival. Once she is back to town, she will begin shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film.