Must Watch: Kapil Sharma celebrates his birthday with mother, wife and industry friends

MUMBAI: Birthdays are special and when it is celebrated with your loved ones it becomes all the more special. Speaking about celebrities, Kapil Sharma turned a year older on April 2, and his loved ones created some beautiful memories for him.



Kapil recently threw a birthday bash for his family and friends, and pictures and videos from the occasion are doing the rounds on social media. Some of the videos are super adorable and will bring a smile to your face. One video features Kapil, his wife Ginni and his mother dancing on a Bollywood song, while another features Ginni feeding her mother-in-law a piece of cake. Kapil is extremely close to his mother and their adorable moments will make you smile.



His industry friends like Mika Singh, Richa Shukla, Kiku Sharda and Bharti Singh attended the party and danced their night away to popular Bollywood songs.



Take a look at some of the videos below: