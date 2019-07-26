News

Must Watch: Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani shares a pre performance video of her with Rohit Reddy

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
26 Jul 2019 08:56 PM

MUMBAI: Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 has already kick-started.  The reality show will witness 12 different couples battling it out to win the trophy.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are one of the couple contestants and their fans are excited to see them groove on the show.

Recently, Anita, who is an active social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared a pre performance backstage video of herself and husband Rohit. The duo looks amazing in their sparkling costumes. She captioned her post as, "He's all "Reddy" to set the stage on fire! Look at that expression..Are you guys excited? #nachbaliye9 Sat 8pm! #Ronita #shaadikerighteffects #reddytodance."

Take a look below. 

Tags > Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9, He's all, Anita Hassanandani, Rohit Reddy,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement...

In pics: Kuhu and Kunal's engagement ceremony in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Adaa Khan
Adaa Khan
Manish Raisinghan
Manish Raisinghan
Giriraj Kabra
Giriraj Kabra
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days