Must Watch: Nach Baliye 9’s Anita Hassanandani shares a pre performance video of her with Rohit Reddy

MUMBAI: Produced by Salman Khan, Nach Baliye 9 has already kick-started. The reality show will witness 12 different couples battling it out to win the trophy.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy, who are one of the most popular celebrity couples, are one of the couple contestants and their fans are excited to see them groove on the show.

Recently, Anita, who is an active social media user, took to her Instagram handle and shared a pre performance backstage video of herself and husband Rohit. The duo looks amazing in their sparkling costumes. She captioned her post as, "He's all "Reddy" to set the stage on fire! Look at that expression..Are you guys excited? #nachbaliye9 Sat 8pm! #Ronita #shaadikerighteffects #reddytodance."

Take a look below.