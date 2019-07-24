Must Watch: Nach Baliye 9’s Yuvika Chaudhary slaps Prince Narula during rehearsals

MUMBAI: Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Their adorable chemistry is being loved by their admirers and the duo set major couple goals for their fans.

The couple met on the reality show Bigg Boss 9 and that’s where their story began. They dated for a few years and got married on 12 October 2018. Nach Baliye is their first realty show post marriage. And we must say they know very well how to keep their fans entertained on and of screen.

A video clip of the duo has hit the internet and they look cute in it. The short clip features Yuvika slapping her hubby during a dance rehearsal. Prince himself shared the video from the rehearsal room of Nach Baliye 9. Sharing the video Prince gave it an hilarious caption, "Mere muh teh nikal gai ,mere jubaan tut gai yaar @yuvikachaudhary"

Take a look below.