Must Watch: Nazar child actor Kiara Bhanushali imitates chudail’s laughter

MUMBAI: Nazar is one of the most popular supernatural shows and it airs on StarPlus and streams on Hotstar. The show has managed to make a fan base for itself who enjoy watching the drama. The show features actors like Sreejita De, Harsh Rajput.



The cast of Nazar surely knows how to have a good time post shoot. Recently, producer Gul Khan shared a video which was reshared by Sreejita De, who plays the role of a 'chudail' on the show.



The video is a super hilarious one. In it, Harsh can be seen holding child artist Kiara Bhanushali in his arms. Sreejita tells her to imitate her 'chudail' laughter. The baby girl does so in such an adorable way that it ends up making everyone laugh.



Sreejita’s caption read, “Munna imitating chudail ! Epic moment @rajputharshjayesh @kiarabhanushali_officialfc".



Take a look below.