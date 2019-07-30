Must Watch: THIS is what happened when BB 12 contestant Deepak Thakur tried to COOK for Roshmi Banik

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 12 might be over but its contestants continue to grab eyeballs for varied reasons. Some of the contestants bonded well and are good friends even now. They keep on meeting whenever they get a chance and share photographs on social media. BB 12 contestants recently got a chance to get together on Somi Khan's birthday.

While they enjoyed the celebrations, Deepak Thakur decided to cook for Roshmi Banik at her place. The latter, however, claimed it was the other way round. In the video that Deepak has posted on his social media account, he is seen with onions in the kitchen. Just then he realises he has forgotten to switch on the gas. He tells Roshmi, who is also in the frame, that they would have never got the cooking done, had he not noticed it. Deepak then declares that he has come to Roshmi's place to cook for her, but she tells him she is the one who is doing it for him. Deepak announces he wants to display his talent. Roshmi asks Deepak to only boil the veggies. She tells him she is quite hi-fi and her recipes are different from others. Deepak is all game to try the dish. The video ends with Roshmi asking him to rate it after he is done eating.

Take a look below.

Apart from Deepak and Roshmi, Srishty Rode and Rohit Suchanti also came to wish the birthday girl.