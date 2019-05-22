Must Watch: When Kapil Sharma mocked Bappi Lahiri

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most popular and loved comedians. He is currently entertaining the audience with his comedy TV series, The Kapil Sharma Show

Previously, the comedian-actor did shows like The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and he had also won Season 3 of the same.

Now, Kapil's Laughter Challenge is going to return to the small screen this weekend.

The Instagram handle of the channel on which the show will air has put up a short teaser wherein Kapil can be seen making fun of music director, Bappi Lahiri. The video showcases Kapil imitating Inspector Shamsher, who threatens to put Bappi Lahiri behind the bars for stealing jewellery. He also says that the singer looks less of a music director but more like 'Maharani of Jaipur'.

Take a look at the video below