Must Watch: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke’s Shaheer Sheikh aka Abir and`

10 Jul 2019 08:54 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke is one of the most watched television shows currently. The show has managed to win the hearts of audience with its gripping storyline and cast. Shaheer Sheikh, who is wooing the viewers by playing the role of Abir in the show, often shares pictures from the sets.   

The actor makes sure to entertain his fans by sharing pictures. And today, while browsing through social media, we came across a picture of Shaheer and his on-screen brother, Kunal aka Ritvik Arora. Beside the picture, he wrote,  “Beard Days Of Rajvansh Bruhs.” In the photo, Shaheer and Kunal are seen playing play station and looks like it was shot while they were on a break time on the sets.

Take a look below. 

