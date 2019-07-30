MX Player’s ‘Do Not Disturb’ captures the realistic, regular life of a modern day Gujarati couple

MUMBAI: MX Player released its first ever Gujarati series ‘Do Not Disturb’ on July 26th on its platform. Starring Manasi Parekh Gohil&MalharThakar, the series captures a modern day couple and the struggles they go through to spend some quality time together. Directed by the veteran Sandeep Patel, the series is definitely a watch!

The casting of the series is apt. Right from MalharThakar portraying a healthy ‘Amdavadi’ boy – Maulik to having Manasi Parekh Gohil essay the role of a Mumbaikar – Meera. The series very evidently showcases the difference between this modern day couple Maulik&Meera, Meera being the classy one, who enjoys broccoli soup to Maulik finding happiness in ‘GharKaKhana’. Keeping the context of the series - real and true, it will definitely keep the viewers glued in to know what’s in for them.

Do Not Disturb is a take on a modern couple who has evolved with time in the society and has set their own rules in their relationship. Staying grounded to their traditional values as well, Maulik&Meera are highly rooted in their traditional values. Bringing in the vibe of a girl-next-door, Manasi Parekh Gohil has beautifully embraced the character of Meera. Right from the start to the end, she has broken the shackles of a typical ‘Gujarati bahu’ & has set her terms whilst accepting and adhering to the values & traditions. MalharThakar on the other hand has justified his character to the fullest. From the walk to the talk, essaying the role of Maulik has been effortless.

Apart from this, the series only sees MalharThakar&Manasi Parekh Gohil. The entire series is helmed upon them and it gets too boring to only see them throughout. But, the series is definitely something new in the Gujarati sphere of entertainment and breaks the clutter of films and theatre by introducing Gujarati culture onto the digital space through the web series – ‘Do Not Disturb’.