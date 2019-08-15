“My brother brought the biggest smile to my face this Raksha Bandhan”, says Avneet Kaur from Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga

There is no relationship like the one between the siblings. There are times when you cannot tolerate the sight of your sibling around you, and then there are days when they are your favorite person. With Raksha Bandhan round the corner, everyone is busy shopping for the much awaited gift of the year for their beloved brothers and sisters. Avneet Kaur aka Yasmine from Sony SAB’s Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga was thrilled to share her beautiful experience with her brother, Jaijeet Singh, on this occasion.

Avneet, who had been unwell and was recently hospitalized, shared her thoughts on this festive day, “My brother is more like my best friend and he has supported me through everything that I have wished for in life. He has always had my back and protected me from any harm that came my way.” She added that Raksha Bandhan is a special day for her and her family. Avneet, who is managing her shoot along with her studies said that she will try to take a break from shoot that day if possible and the brother-sister duo can go out for a movie and spend some quality time. Sharing about the tradition in her family, Avneet said, “On this day, we have a tradition where my mother prepares ‘Aaloo Poori’ for breakfast and that is the perfect way we all kick start the day.”

Recalling a funny habit of her brother, she said that Jaijeet usually gets really troubled around Raksha Bandhan as he has to put in a lot of thought into buying her a gift. But this Raskha Bandhan not only did he buy her a gift but surprised her while she was hospitalized. To this she added, “Things have been rough lately and Jaijeet did the sweetest thing to bring a smile on my face. My Raksha Bandhan gift was given to me early this year in the form of a surprise and it is a beautiful bracelet. I was speechless and elated at the same time. With my brother by my side, I couldn’t ask for anything else in life. I’m blessed to have such an amazing brother, my friend and my forever partner in ‘masti’.”

On this celebratory occasion, Avneet had the sweetest message for all her fans and viewers, “The occasion of Raksha Bandhan is dedicated to the beautiful bond between a brother and his sister. So, to all the brothers and sisters out there, do cherish this day and creating some great memories together.”