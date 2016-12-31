My character in Badho Bahu is like Poo from K3G: Antara Banerjee

TV beauty Antara Banerjee, who is currently seen as the negative lead in the show Badho Bahu on &TV, says her character is inspired by Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“My role in the show has various shades. It is like Kareena’s character Poo of Kabhie Khushi Kabhie Gham. My character is sometime foolish, comic, cute and has a tinge of negativity. It is also charming and attractive. All the men of Haryana are in love with me as I am the Kareena of Haryana in the show. I personally like Kareena as she is one of my favourite actresses too,” beams Antara, who is taking giant leaps in the entertainment industry hailing from a small town.

The actress, who did a cameo in The Shaukeens, will be making her full-fledged Bollywood debut with the patriotic drama Yeh Hai India. Antara is paired opposite Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik in the film.

Talking more on the project she shares, “I am very thrilled about the movie. It is scheduled to release in February next year.”

So what’s her dream role: “I want to play a character like Arohi (Shraddha Kapoor) of Aashiqui 2. I would love to do sad and depressed roles.”

The pretty actress also states that she loves watching TV and currently her favourite show is Naamkarann (Star Plus).

“I really like the show and I am following it rigorously. I also loved watching Diya Aur Baati Hum.”

Lastly, she speaks about her bonding with co-stars, “I am really close to my on-screen mother-in-laws, Sangeeta Panwar and Jaya Ojha. And also on-screen husband Arhaan Khan. Prince (lead Prince Narula) is a lovely friend. I didn't know that he is the reality king and is a winner of the show Bigg Boss.”

We wish you good luck, girl!