My character in Bhanumatir Khel is interesting: Debaparna Chakraborty

Actress Debaparna Chakraborty feels that her character in the upcoming soap, Bhanumatir Khel, is interesting.

The serial which will be aired on Zee Bangla will see her in the role of a magician.

Speaking about her character, Debaparna said to TellyChakkar, “I am portraying the role of Maya, who is the daughter of a famous magician. She is arrogant and proud of herself. The character is very interesting. However, I can’t divulge anything beyond this now but all I can reveal is that Maya has conflict with her brother Meghraj (Rubel Das) and Bhanumati (Shreyosree Roy).”

“The best part of this serial is that in order to play the character I am actually getting lessons in magic. I think I will actually become a magician in real life,” she added humorously.

The actress, who previously acted in TV serials like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Punyi Pukur and a web series titled Cartoon, further mentioned that a concept like this (serial on magic) is new in Bengal and that’s why she is excited about it.

Bhanumatir Khel will start from 8 January airing every Monday to Sunday at 7 pm.

