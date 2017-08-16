The beautiful actress Shafaq Naaz, who was seen playing the role of Mayuri in SAB TV’s Chidiya Ghar (Garima Productions), has quit the show.

As per media reports, Bigg Boss fame Monalisa has been roped in to replace Shafaq.

So, what made Shafaq quit the show?

When Tellychakkar.com got in touch with Shafaz she shared that due to character dissatisfaction she chose to move out of the show.

She said, "It's been two months that I have quit Chidiya Ghar. Though I was very happy to be part of the show but somewhere I felt it was getting monotonous. My character had nothing much to do. As an actor, I want to explore and try new genres. It was lovely working with Ashwni sir and the team of Chidiya Ghar. These days I am spending time on myself as it’s been more than four years that I have been working continuously. Post Chidiya Ghar I am looking out for lead role oriented shows."

When asked if she finds Monalisa as her perfect replacement, she replied, "Well, Monalisa is a great dancer and the character of Mayuri requires that kind of skill."

Good luck, Shafaq!