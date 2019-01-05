My character has both sugar and spice in Naagin 3: Rakshanda Khan

MUMBAI: Rakshanda Khan is one television actress who has a perfect combination good looks, style, and acting skills. In addition, the actress is a very grounded and fun person to interact with.

Having had a strong foot in television for over many years, Rakshanda is definitely one of the finest actresses on the small screen. From Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Brahmarakshas, Rakshanda has many shows to her credit.

Currently, she is seen playing the negative character of Sumitra, mother of male lead Mahir (Pearl V Puri). Initially, her character was positive.

Hence, we asked Rakshanda how comfortable she is playing positive and negative characters and which she prefers. She replied, ‘Both the characters have their individuality. When she is a mother, she is very protective towards her kids, but at the same time, she is a deadly woman with hidden motives. My character has both sugar and spice. Sugar in excess is not good, and too much of spice is also not great. Hence, it is good to have both sugar and spice in your roles.’

Every actor has a dream role. We asked her which is that one character she would like to play on TV. She shared, ‘I have done a lot of shows on TV, which include daily soaps, mythological, and fantasy-based shows. One genre that I am yet to experiment with is historical drama. I would love to play a historical character.’

Keep up the good work, Rakshanda!