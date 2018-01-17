Home > Tv > Tv News
My character in Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is scared of his wife: Rajdeep

17 Jan 2018 08:20 PM

My character in Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is different from earlier. Actor Rajdeep Gupta says that his character in Star Bharat’s Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki is different from all the characters that he has played so far.

He said, “I am playing Ravi, elder brother of the heroine (Sweta Bhattacharya). This character is very different from whatever I have played so far. It has full on comedy touch. He's a guy who is scared of his wife (Prakruti Mishra) and all he loves is Alcohol and ghazals.”  

Rajdeep has acted in popular Bengali dailies like Ogo Bodhu Sundari and Jhaanj Lobongo Phool. When asked if he feels this Hindi soap will open doors for him to Hindi TV industry, he replied, “Well, let's hope so. I have jumped into the river now let's see where the current takes me with the flow. Thanks to Snehashish Chakraborty for such an opportunity. I have stayed in Mumbai and worked there too but this time it's different as I am working in a national show sitting right at my home town.”

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more updates on your favourite TV actors. 

