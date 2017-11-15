Sayantani Ghosh, known for shows like "Jai Santoshi Maa" and "Naaginn", says she is a "self-grown" actor, and considers her work to be her teacher.



"I love to be in front of the camera. I just love my job, and I take it very seriously. I feel it's not fair to pick and choose a character. I'm a self-grown actor, without any formal training and with each of my role, I get to learn something, grow as a performer.



"I feel my work is my teacher. I dedicate myself to every role," Sayantani said in a statement.



She is currently seen playing step-mother Neela in Mahesh Bhatt's show "Naamkarann".



"Neela is a very strong character. She is courageous, modern and educated. It needs a really big heart to live a life for a step-kid even after being left by your husband and in-laws. The role will always remain special to me," she said.



"I feel Neela as an person has for sure changed the mind about 'step-mother' in the society," she added.

(Source: IANS)