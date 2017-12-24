My character in Prithvi Vallabh is very close to real life - Alefia Kapadia

The industry is abuzz with the news of the upcoming show ‘Prithvi Vallabh’ on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is the first production under SET Originals. Anirudh Pathak’s Writer’s Galaxy will produce the series. The show will have an impressive lineup of well-known artists and now we hear that Alefia Kapadia, a popular face on Indian television has been roped in to portray the role of ‘Savitri’ in the show.

Savitri is Sindhraj’s wife, who is an extremely warm and caring person, and will be instrumental in driving him to become more positive. She will be like a sister to Prithvi (Ashish Sharma) and his biggest support.

Says Alefia, “I am quite excited about my role as Savitri. After a long time, I am getting to play a positive character and it is quite close to by real-life personality. The shoot has already begun and I am looking forward to the show launch. I am optimistic that the viewers will definitely like the show and my character.”