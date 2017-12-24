Hot Downloads

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Meer Ali
Meer Ali
Sana Amin Sheikh
Sana Amin Sheikh
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Kriti Sanon
Kriti Sanon
Barun Sobti
Barun Sobti

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is the 'REAL' mastermind in Bigg Boss 11?

Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde & Vikas Gupta
previous polls Click Here

poll

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Hiten Tejwani deserves another chance to enter Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

My character in Prithvi Vallabh is very close to real life - Alefia Kapadia

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Dec 2017 10:00 AM

The industry is abuzz with the news of the upcoming show ‘Prithvi Vallabh’ on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is the first production under SET Originals. Anirudh Pathak’s Writer’s Galaxy will produce the series. The show will have an impressive lineup of well-known artists and now we hear that Alefia Kapadia, a popular face on Indian television has been roped in to portray the role of ‘Savitri’ in the show.

Savitri is Sindhraj’s wife, who is an extremely warm and caring person, and will be instrumental in driving him to become more positive. She will be like a sister to Prithvi (Ashish Sharma) and his biggest support.

Says Alefia, “I am quite excited about my role as Savitri. After a long time, I am getting to play a positive character and it is quite close to by real-life personality. The shoot has already begun and I am looking forward to the show launch. I am optimistic that the viewers will definitely like the show and my character.”





Tags > Alefia Kapadia, Prithvi Vallabh, close, Real Life, Sony Entertainment Television.,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top