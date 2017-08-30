It is interesting as well as challenging to try something new!

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, Debaparna Chakraborty for the first time is trying her hand in comedy.

The actress, who was earlier seen in TV serials like Bojhena Se Bojhena and Punyi Pukur, is playing a key role in Star Jalsha's recently launched soap Protidan. The Boyhood production’s daily sees her playing the character of Jaya.

Debaparna is very excited to do comedy for the first time. She quips, “audience has seen me in positive, sweet, as well as sad roles. I have also played negative roles. But this time, I am doing comedy. I am playing Jaya. She is uneducated and not familiar with urban lifestyle. Thus, the character demands me to behave in a certain way. I am trying to work on my dialogue delivery so that the role looks believable. The character is challenging and also interesting. I am really excited about this role. This is something new for me as well as for the audience.”

Debaparna also talked about the lead pair of the show. She informed, “Sheikh Rezwan Rabbani and Sandipta Sen is a new pair with both playing opposite characters.”

“The emotional parts of the story are strong. Similarly, the comedy scenes will tickle the funny bones of the viewers. The audience will enjoy the show,” she signed off.

