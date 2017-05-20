My character in Resham Jhanpi makes me nostalgic: Bhaswar Chatterjee

Talented actor Bhaswar Chatterjee says that his character in Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi reminds him of his school days.

For the uninitiated, Bhaswar is currently playing the role of a school teacher named Rudra Sen in this Shibaji Panja production.

His character recently made an entry in the show. And as per the plot of the story, Rudra Sen will have a major role in grooming Titli's (Smriti Singh) future.

Bhaswar for the first time is playing the role of a sports coach.

When Tellychakkar.com asked him to share his thoughts about this development, he said, “The role is making me nostalgic because during my school days, I used to participate in sports. Due to this role now I am getting to realize what kind of tension a coach goes through when his student performs.”

Since he is playing a coach for the first time, we asked what kind of feedback he is receiving. He answered, “The body language of a sports coach is a bit different. So, I had to work on that. People are telling me that they found me role quite different from the earlier ones.”

Great going, Bhaswar!

