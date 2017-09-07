Actor Bhanu Uday, who is seen essaying the role of Vijay Namdhari in the new show "Saam Daam Dand Bhed", is happy about getting a positive response.



"Saam Daam Dand Bhed" is the newly launched show on Star Bharat. Bhanu Uday has been receiving messages and Dubsmash videos of his dialogues and the rhyming notion.



"I was actually stunned when I started receiving these videos. Our show has only been on air for a week and to see that Vijay Namdhari has already hit a chord with the audience fills me with great joy.



"When we were creating this character, one of our intentions was that the audience should love him because only then will they be able to connect with his journey. To see that happening is very gratifying," Bhanu Uday said in a statement.



The actor says he is "truly grateful" to the makers of the show for choosing him to play the part.

(Source: IANS)