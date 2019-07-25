My character will take men back to their teenage days: Ankit Gupta on Gandi Baat 3

MUMBAI: Ankit Gupta will soon mark his digital debut with ALTBalaji’s Gandi Baat 3.

We got in touch with the actor and asked about his experience on the same, and he said 'The experience on the sets of Gandi Baat 3 has been phenomenal. My character is very unique and really made me interested in the script, as it had the potential of connecing with the audiences.'

Ankit belongs to a theatre background. His role in Gandi Baat 3 required him to go half-bald, and the actor agreed to this. He said, 'It actually took me around 10 days to make up my mind whether to take up the challenge or no. I discussed with my friends, including industry people, about the same. At this moment, I am super happy that I took up the project.'

When asked about his role in the project, he said, 'My character in the episode will take men back to their teenage days when they must’ve eyed beautiful girls ignoring their own average looks.'

Ankit added, 'My hairstyle was quite different, which made the shooting process fun, as the people on the set would randomly come and take pictures with me, which was quite special for me.'

Here’s wishing Ankit good luck for his future endeavours.