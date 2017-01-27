My characters are efforts to empower women: Anuja Sathe

She was a popular name in the Marathi industry but after her debut with Hindi TV show Tamanna on Star Plus, she gained immense popularity and prominence across India.

Yes, we are talking about the pretty and vivacious Anuja Sathe.

The actress has come a long way in her acting career. The lady is yet again enthralling audience with her strong and powerful character Radhabai in Sony TV's Peshwa Bajirao.

Talking about Peshwas, Anuja said, “Peshwaian story matters to me and is very important in my life. I belong to the same city where Peshwas flourished. I have heard a lot of stories about them and also been to Shaniwar Wada (the seven storied capital building of the Peshwa) numerous times. I am a history lover and these things really interest me. So when I was offered the show, I immediately said yes.”

Not many people know but Anuja has a special connection with Bajirao. We say this because she was also part of the blockbuster movie Bajirao Mastani. She played a very essential role of Bajirao’s sister, Bhiubai. And her husband Saurabh Gokhale’s debut series was also ETV Marathi’s Shrimant Peshwa Bajirao Mastani.

When we asked Anuja about this special connection, she quipped, “It is merely a coincidence and we are fortunate about it. My husband is a history freak and also better than me. He keeps on reading everything related to Shivaji Maharaj, Peshwa Bajirao. I think when you love something it comes to you. We love our culture and are proud of our kings and Peshwas hence it came to us.”

There are a lot of qualities of Radhabai which made her amazing and a strong woman. Any of your on-screen character’s quality you would like to inculcate?

“I think diplomacy. I am not at all diplomatic. I would love to imbibe it from my character. I think rest other qualities I have in me,” commented the pretty woman.

Anuja has portrayed a strong personality Tamanna in her debut show and now she is going to be seen as Radhabai, who is also an influential and fearless lady. So is she encouraging women empowerment through her roles? “Yes, definitely, I would agree with this. Not intentionally but I am like that. I always like to do something which is really challenging. These types of characters inspire people. I feel in the ancient era, women were very strong and now that is missing somewhere, I think we should go back to that era, learn what the women used to be and should start doing the same things again in this generation.”

We feel you are truly an inspiration, Anuja!

Great luck for your journey!