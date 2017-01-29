My dad is my mentor: Rudra Soni

He is nothing lesser than a boy wonder of sorts. The young prodigy Rudra Soni is truly an amazing actor and his performance gets the cue of his down to earth behaviour and fun loving nature.

Rudra, who is enchanting audience as young Bajirao in Sony Entertainment Television’s Peshwa Bajirao, is very excited about his new venture.

“I am really excited and happy about my new role. Not many people know, but I have played a small part of Nanasaheb in the blockbuster movie Bajirao Mastani. That was an amazing role and now this character is also very special to me,” said Rudra.

When asked about the most challenging part of his new journey, he averred, “I love doing action sequences and that attracted me to the role. However, I am still learning horse riding for the show. I remember, there was one scene where I had to do some stunts with the horse and catch him. It was difficult to hold the horse but was an amazing shoot.”

Talking about his mentor, Rudra quipped, “My dad is my teacher. He helps me with all the dialogues and scenes. He tells me how much aggression is needed in a particular sequence. He is my guiding force too.”

We wish you luck, Rudra!