My dad used to sell samosas for livelihood: Neha Kakkar

It is well said that good things come in small packages!

Today’s youth sensation Neha Kakkar, one of the well-known and talented singers from the industry, has added another feather to her cap.

Neha, who began her singing career by participating in Indian Idol, has now turned a judge for Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs Season 6.

It is a big achievement, but her journey from being a contestant to judge has been quite challenging.

At the recent launch of the show, Neha burst into tears. She later shared a heart warming story of her father who used to struggle hard for their livelihood.

She shared, “Today when I see these kids participating in reality shows, it reminds me of my struggling days. Back in time, my dad used to try his best for our living. We still can’t forget those days when my father used to sell samosas outside Sonu didi’s college (sister Sonu Kakkar). The college students used to tease my sister.”

She continued, “We later shifted to Delhi where I, Sonu didi and my brother used to sing in jagrans. I have been singing since I was four years old. At that time there were no time limits, so it used to get extended till morning.

Sometimes people never used to even appreciate our efforts. The extended hours of singing only meant that I did not go to school the next day.

My life took a u-turn when I participated in a singing reality show.”

Neha, may sky be the limit for you!