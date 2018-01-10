My daughter is my biggest critic: Shubhangi Atre on winning Women Achievers Award

Nothing feels great to know that your hard work is being paid off and you are being appreciated!

Pretty and talented actress Shubhangi Atre, who is currently entertaining the audience as Angoori Bhabhi on &TV’s daily series Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain (Edit II), is on cloud nine these days.

The actress is not only winning hearts by essaying her role with perfection but recently she was felicitated for her work too. Shubhangi was awarded the prestigious Aadhi Abaadi Women Achiever’s Award for her spectacular performance as an actress.

TellyChakkar spoke to Shubhangi to know more about her feeling on the win.

An elated Shubhangi told us, “It’s a great feeling! It feels nice when you get awards and appreciations in return of the hard work that you put in your work. There is a sense of responsibility that follows too that you have to keep working hard with honesty and dedication. I always make sure that such things never go to my head. I feel that I have to go far, do more of good work and entertain people.”

“My husband, my daughter, my mom and dad, everyone in my family is very happy with this achievement of mine. I hand over all my awards to my daughter. There has been a lot of contribution from my daughter too in whatever I am today. She has kept a lot of patience being a kid. I have been far away from her many times. She follows my show and she is my biggest critic,” added Shubhangi.

Along with a loving family, it is important to have good supportive working environment that contributes a lot in your success and Shubhangi feels blessed to have one!

She further told us, “I feel that family support is very important because it keeps you grounded. It is important to keep yourself grounded to your roots. The equal credit goes to my team of Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain because it’s a wonderful team to work with. We all support each other and everyday is like a picnic on sets for us. So the credit of my award goes to everyone out there.”

Congratulations! Way to go Shubhangi!