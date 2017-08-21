Actress Dolly Sohi, who is currently seen as actor Paras Kalnawat's mother in TV show "Meri Durga", says she is very close to her daughter and her sister, and can't think of her life without them.

"My sister and my daughter are the ones who are my lifeline. I can't think of a life without them. They are the only people who give me a lot of energy and freshness to keep focusing and keep working hard. I am blessed to have them in my life," Dolly said in her statement.

Dolly has previously done shows like "Kalash", "Peshwa Bajirao" and "Ek Tha Raja Ek Thi Rani".

"Meri Durga", aired on Star Plus, also features Vicky Ahuja, Srishti Jain and Satya Tiwari.