My dream has finally come true: Dil Hai Hindustani winner Haitham

Star Plus’ most unique singing reality show – ‘Dil Hai Hindustani’ celebrates the popularity of Bollywood music through talents from across the globe, from different cultures and nationality, bound together by their love for Hindi Bollywood songs. Ushering a new league in singing reality shows, Dil Hai Hindustani has changed the way music shows and singing talents have been perceived in this country.

The talent on the show has been judged by an expert panel of jury who have together put India on the world map for music. And finally the time has come and Dil Hai Hindustani is all set to crown the winner Haitham Mohammad Rafi, an International contestant who has won everyone’s heart with his mesmerizing voice. A simple boy from Oman, who left his career in finance, to become a singer in India, finally made his way and won the biggest platform in India which celebrates the Indian music in the most unique way.

"I'm so grateful for everything I have got in my life. I never imagined a simple guy from Oman who left his job aspiring to become a singer, would get so much love. I specially wanna thank the lovely people of India, who gave me so much love and made me feel like home all this while, when I was hundreds of miles away from it. The contestants, crew and the judges of Dil Hai Hindustani are like family now, it will be difficult to imagine my life without them. Thank you to everyone who voted for me and making my dream of becoming a singer in India, come true." says Haitham.