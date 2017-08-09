Model turned actor King Malkhan, is all set to cater to a new audience through his upcoming mythological series Vighnaharta Ganesh for Sony TV. Malkhan would be playing the role of Lord Shiva in the finite series.

However, for many this would come as a shocker, especially when we take a look at his past work.

The hunky actor started his career with Hollywood film Kamasutra 3D which never saw the light of day. Co-starring Sherlyn Chopra, the film was touted to be the erotica of the year.

Malkhan in an exclusive conversation revealed, “I haven’t received my payments yet. I don’t know what is happening with the film because I have not got my dues cleared and I never probed.”

Malkhan who has got so much into the character of Lord Shiva, that he doesn’t believe in fighting with the producers on matter matters. He said, “I just don’t feel like talking about this topic and make a huge issue out of it. I don’t fight with anyone anymore.”

Talking about the comparisons on both his roles he confessed, “I don’t feel embarrassed of being a part of that film. Who is Lord Shiva? We know him mostly because of Shivalingaa, so what is there to hide from him.”

Well, surely Malkhan has got a point.

King Malkhan is currently elated over the release of his mythological drama, Vighnaharta Ganesh (Contiloe Pictures) on Sony TV.