Actor Piyush Sahdev says his account on Facebook has been hacked and his friends and followers are receiving abusive texts from the hacker.

"From last night, my friends and others are receiving abusive messages from my social media account. I have lost accessibility of my Facebook account. It has been hacked. However, I have reported the problem," Piyush said in a statement.

"My e-mail account is also not under my accessibility. I hope it doesn't get misused," he added.

(Source: IANS)