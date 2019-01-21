My girlfriends are jealous of me sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal: Manasi Parekh

MUMBAI: After tasting success in the television industry, talented actress Manasi Parekh is now wining accolades with her portrayal as Vicky Kaushal’s sister and Mohit Raina’s wife in recently launched film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

The movie is riding high on its success, and the war drama is garnering applause from all.

Manasi, who made her Bollywood debut with this film, calls it the perfect start on the big screen. She shared, ‘It is simply overwhelming to receive so much love and accolades from viewers. Usually, when actors are single, they make their Bollywood debut, but this proves that age and time doesn’t matter for good actors. My daughter is my lucky charm, and I am truly blessed to start my Bollywood career with a film like Uri. I have enjoyed working with such a great star cast who gives importance to each scene. I purposely didn’t promote my character before the release of the film, as I wanted that response from viewers.’

On working with a stellar star cast, the actress said, ‘It was amazing to work with Vicky. He is in another league now. Along with being very talented, he is very intelligent and has no starry airs. Mohit was very sweet. I think the movie has a perfect star cast, and each one of us had a great time shooting for the film.’

Since all the girls are crushing on Vicky, we asked Manasi if she had apprehensions about playing Vicky’s sister. She replied, ‘Well, I don’t know if I’ll get a chance to become his heroine, so at least I got to work with him in a sister’s role. But yes, all my girlfriends who are huge fans of Vicky are jealous of me sharing screen space with Vicky’ (laughs).

One of the scenes that has left viewers in tears is when Mohit’s character dies in the film. A pregnant Manasi along with her daughter cremates her husband. We asked Manasi what thoughts went through her mind while enacting this particular scene, and she shared, ‘It was a very touching scene and I could feel the pain. I get completely into the character and that moment when I am front of the camera. The tears were real. I don’t act but feel that moment.’

Talking about the difference between TV and films, she averred, ‘TV is time bound and you are on your toes. We are sleep deprived, stressed, and tired by end of the day. For few months, you are happy, but when the show starts getting stretched, it gets tedious. Wherein in films, it is a 30-day schedule and everything is well planned and more defined. More importance is given to direction. But all said and done, my schooling has been done on television and I am proud of it.’