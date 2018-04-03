My good wishes are with the cast of Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan: Ayaz Ahmed

Mumbai: Ayaz Ahmed, currently wooing the audience by his acting in &TV's Agnifera, says that he is enjoying playing his character in the show.

The daily features him in the role of Baiju Kanpuriya.

He says, “There is a lot to learn from my character in the show.”

“I love to learn new skills,” added Ayaz, who is a multilingual. The actor can fluently communicate in Bengali, Tamil, Punjabi, English and Hindi.

Ayaz stepped into the TV industry with MTV Roadies 5 after which he was seen in his first soap, Ishaan: Sapno Ko Awaaz De, in 2010. He played the lead in Do Dil Ek Jaan.

His portrayal of Kabir Thakur in MTV's popular show, Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan (KYY), earned him audience’s appreciation. Even though KYY Season 3 has already started rolling in, the actor says that he has no inclination towards the show.

"You need to keep growing in order to learn from one role. I did complete justice to my character in KYY and now I have no inclination towards the show," said Ayaz.

"My good wishes are with the cast of KYY but there are better opportunities waiting for me," he added.

When asked if he would like to work with the same team, he said, “I don't mind taking some project with the same team but definitely not the same show.”

Before wrapping up the interview when we asked him to share a message for his fans, he said, “Make your hobby as your profession; that way you don't have to work much to achieve your goal."