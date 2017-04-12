Hot Downloads

My grandfather is my biggest fashion critic: Mithila Palkar

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
12 Apr 2017 01:27 PM

Usually, an entourage of stylists, designers, make-up and hair artists are the magic hands and minds responsible for an actress’s dazzling looks, both on and off screen. Obviously, the actress’s impeccable sense of fashion acts like the beautiful broche on a stunning dress. That’s how onscreen leading ladies become style divas!

One such fashion-savvy actress from the current crop of young talent is Mithila Palkar, who reprises the role of fashionista Meera Sehgal in bindass’ popular web series Girl In The City Chapter 2. Be it a designer ensemble or traditional look or a bohemian avatar, Mithila impresses with her versatile appearances and unique sense of fashion. The youth sensation, whose style is a mix of chic, comfort and grace, carries off most looks with élan in reel and real life.

But even those with a great fashion sense have critics or as they call them ‘fashion police’ that watches their every move. But not Mithila. Wonder, how she manages to hit the bull’s eye every time? The secret is none other than Mithila’s fashionably updated grandfather.

“My grandfather is my biggest fashion critic. He takes keen interest in the millennial fashion. Most of which he disapproves of, but he is a very practical fashion critic,” says Mithila.

So, now you know it’s not the brand of jeans she wears, but the genes she is blessed with, to know how to hit the bull’s eye when she makes on and off screen appearances! We likes!

Watch the new episodes of ‘Girl In The City Chapter 2’ every Friday at 6pm only on bindass!

