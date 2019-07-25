“My hard work paid off”- says Shivya Pathania

MUMBAI: Grandeur, magnificence and breathtaking defines COLORS’ latest offering, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush. An epic tale of the Ramayan, from the lens of Luv and Kush, the show will have Ram Sita at its centre and will bring alive the virtues of faith, love, bravery, brotherhood and sacrifice. Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush boast of a stellar cast of Himanshu Soni as Lord Ram, Shivya Pathania as Sita, Harshit Kabra as Luv and Krish Chauhan as Kush.



Shivya Pathania who hails from a small town in Himachal Pradesh always dreamt of playing Sita, she exclaims, “I come from a middle class family, hailing from Himachal where my entire family worship Sita Maa. Firstly, when I got the confirmation for this role, my parents cried in joy. They felt that their dream has come true. I have played various characters related to mythology in the past and my parents always wished that someday I should be able to portray the character of Sita. Now, their faith in me and my faith in Sita Maiya encourages me to work harder.”



We hear that the cast of Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush have already started shooting and the grandeur of the set will be a visual delight. More than 1000 skilled craftsmen from different parts of the country have been employed to build the entire set for the show.