My height has come as a blessing for Ek Deewana Tha - Namik Paul

It is a well-known fact the Namik is quite tall, about six feet and four inches. But what many do not know is that while everyone loves this tall, fair and handsome hunk, many a times his height comes in the way as most of his co-stars find it tough to match up! Incidentally his current co-star Donal Bisht who portrays the character of Sharanya is quite short, about five feet and five inches! But now Namik has discovered a perfect solution to this and using his height to his advantage.

Namik is currently is portraying the role of Shiv – a supernatural spirit in the show Ek Deewaana Tha on Sony Entertainment Television. Given the look of the spirit, Namik’s height is his biggest advantage as it complements the overall frosty look. Quite a few of his fans have admired his look in the show.

Says Namik aka Shiv, “When I started off my career in this industry, my height was my biggest disadvantage and it bothered me. In fact, in my previous show, I was told that I way too tall for my co-stars and it can be a hurdle. However, I have now discovered that my height can be biggest selling point as in my current show where I play a spirit, a good height has been a big advantage and a blessing.”