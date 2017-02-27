My icon is Komolika of Kasautii Zindagii Kay: Indrakshi Nag

It seems the motivational quote “Work until your idols become your rivals” is apt for Indrakshi Nag’s thought process.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well readers, the actress has an idol when it comes to negative roles of television and her aim is to play her negative role so convincingly that people start to forget her idol and talk about her.

Indrakshi is currently seen playing a key role in Colors Bangla’s new show Resham Jhanpi (Shibaji Panja).

In an earlier interview, she had informed that her character in the daily eventually will transform into a negative one. So, when quizzed who her icon is, she quipped, “Well, when it comes to negative characters, my icon is Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia) from the Hindi soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay.”

“The way the particular character had established her strong presence in the television world, it’s really praiseworthy. I too want to play my negative part so well that forgetting Komolika people will start talking about Indrakshi,” she added with a smile.

Way to go, pretty lady!

