My kids are fond of Ranveer and Salman, says Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: COLORS is all set to come back with its most entertaining show, Entertainment Ki [email protected] Limited edition starting April 21. The first episode kickstarts with Sanjay Dutt gracing the stage with his witty presence and entertaining the audience like never before.
While sharing some unknown details about his life, he confessed that the most difficult roles played by him were Vicky from the movie Naam and Kancha Cheena from Agneepath.
What do you Think of Sanjay Dutt?
Elaborating on the same, he said, “While dubbing for the movie Agneepath, I was scared of my character Kancha Cheena. Kancha Cheena was exactly opposite of my real life personality and I had to see myself beat up my dear friend Hrithik,”. When asked about how his kids react to his characters, he says, “My kids love the character of Munna Bhai but they hate my character, Kancha Cheena. They are also very fond of Ranveer Singh and Salman Khan. I think they like them more than they like me, I am like Ghar ki daal for them”.
Which program has caught your attention the most?
Add new comment