My kids are fond of Ranveer and Salman, says Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: COLORS is all set to come back with its most entertaining show, Entertainment Ki [email protected] Limited edition starting April 21. The first episode kickstarts with Sanjay Dutt gracing the stage with his witty presence and entertaining the audience like never before.

While sharing some unknown details about his life, he confessed that the most difficult roles played by him were Vicky from the movie Naam and Kancha Cheena from Agneepath.

What do you Think of Sanjay Dutt?