My looks do not support the negative shade of my role: Paras Arora

The good looking actor Paras Arora, who is currently seen as Vivaan in Colors’ popular daily Udaan, is happy as he got to explore a lot due to the character of Vivaan.
Vivaan’s character has evolved a lot in the show and has witnessed so many variations.
In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Paras told us, “Vivaan was introduced as a drug addict in the show. After that so many things happened when Chakor (Meera Deosthale) saved me, and I fell in love with Imli (Vidhi Pandya). Now since the time Vivaan got to know that he can’t become a father, he has turned negative. I have got to play so many shades in just one show. I am enjoying the negative shade. I have never got an opportunity to play a negative role before so it was a good opportunity for me to know myself better. And I am happy that people are appreciating it.”
Paras had to prepare himself well before getting into the skin of a negative personality. He shared with us, “I had to work harder because my face doesn’t support my negative shade of character. My costumes were changed; I had to add studs on my ears, changed my hairstyle and used kajal on my eyes to get into the role. I also had to bring changes in my beard and made it look little sharper.”
Since it was Paras’ first time to play a negative shade, we asked him as which shade he enjoy playing the most. He replied, “Both positive and negative roles are difficult to enact but you get to explore a lot as an actor when you play negative. You can improvise and create something on your own while playing a negative role but you are bound in a limit while playing a hero. You have to do everything very carefully while essaying both the shades but I think playing a negative role is more difficult.”
“I think that when you start getting a lot of bashing for your negative role, it means that people are loving you. This is the reason why I have stopped using Twitter. I used to get so many negative comments for my role. The audience is enjoying it as well as getting angry,” concludes the actor.
Keep up the good work, Paras.
