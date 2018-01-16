My mother’s blessings are always with me, miss her every minute of every day: Shashank Vyas

For actor Shashank Vyas, the start of every year has a special meaning. The first day of the New Year also happens to be his mother’s birthday. Even though his mother is no more, he makes sure to celebrate the day.

“I went to Siddhivinayak and then I went to Mahim Darga for praying on the first of January,” he says, adding, “My mother's blessings are always with me and I always miss my mother every minute of every day. She has always been with me and whatever I am today is just because of her blessings.”

Shashank has always maintained that his fans have also contributed to making him who he is today. He recently met an ardent fan and says that it was a lovely experience. “Meeting fans is always a wonderful feeling altogether. The girl's name is Sheetal and she knows me since my Balika Vadhu days. When a fan messages you repeatedly, you end up remembering their name. So I know her name and know everything about her because she sends me cards. She is more like my family. I was lucky to meet her. It's great to start your year, meeting your fans and getting so much of love and warmth from them,” he says.

The actor is also grateful for the love that he gets on social media. “It's good to be loved and appreciated. There are few critics and trolls also but I always focus on the positive side. I am too busy with people I love. It's really good to be liked as everyone wants love, warmth, appreciation, motivation. I feel very lucky,” he says.

Shashank has a lot of goals for the following year. “As far as the career part is concerned, I will love to have a concrete show, as a solo lead protagonist. I am all set to deliver my best. I don't want to repeat my roles and characters. And in my personal life, I am working hard with on my body, working out hard in the gym. So Insha-Alla people will see a nice good me, a new Shashank altogether,” he says.