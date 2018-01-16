Home > Tv > Tv News
News

My mother’s blessings are always with me, miss her every minute of every day: Shashank Vyas

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Jan 2018 08:00 PM

For actor Shashank Vyas, the start of every year has a special meaning. The first day of the New Year also happens to be his mother’s birthday. Even though his mother is no more, he makes sure to celebrate the day. 

“I went to Siddhivinayak and then I went to Mahim Darga for praying on the first of January,” he says, adding, “My mother's blessings are always with me and I always miss my mother every minute of every day. She has always been with me and whatever I am today is just because of her blessings.”

Shashank has always maintained that his fans have also contributed to making him who he is today. He recently met an ardent fan and says that it was a lovely experience. “Meeting fans is always a wonderful feeling altogether. The girl's name is Sheetal and she knows me since my Balika Vadhu days. When a fan messages you repeatedly, you end up remembering their name. So I know her name and know everything about her because she sends me cards. She is more like my family. I was lucky to meet her. It's great to start your year, meeting your fans and getting so much of love and warmth from them,” he says.

The actor is also grateful for the love that he gets on social media. “It's good to be loved and appreciated. There are few critics and trolls also but I always focus on the positive side. I am too busy with people I love. It's really good to be liked as everyone wants love, warmth, appreciation, motivation. I feel very lucky,” he says.

Shashank has a lot of goals for the following year. “As far as the career part is concerned, I will love to have a concrete show, as a solo lead protagonist. I am all set to deliver my best. I don't want to repeat my roles and characters. And in my personal life, I am working hard with on my body, working out hard in the gym. So Insha-Alla people will see a nice good me, a new Shashank altogether,” he says.

Tags > Shashank Vyas, Mother’s Birthday, Celebrate The Day, TV actor, social media,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Hot Downloads

Shritama Mukherjee
Shritama Mukherjee
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Bijlani
Arjun Bijlani
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor
Erica Fernandes
Erica Fernandes
Ssharad Malhotra
Ssharad Malhotra
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

spot the difference

Krystle D'Souza

There are THREE differences in the picture
get the spot difference Click Here

poll

Do you think Shilpa Shinde is the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?

Do you think Shilpa Shinde was the deserving contestant to win Bigg Boss 11?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?

Who do you think looks the cutest with dimples?
previous polls Click Here

past seven days