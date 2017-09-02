Actress Rashmi Gupta, who plays the role of Kavya in TV show "Vani Rani", says unlike her reel avatar, her family supported and motivated her to get into showbiz.

"My onscreen character of Kavya is just like me in real life -- fun-loving and happy-living girl. But Kavya has to try her luck in acting while hiding from her mother (Tanvi). But in my real life, my mother (Geeta Gupta) always wanted me to be an actress and was very supportive,” Rashmi said in a statement.

"It is only because of her that I am enjoying a life in showbiz. She watches each and every episode of mine and helps me to grow better as an actress with her feedback. She appreciates me and sometimes makes me realise that I could have performed in a better way," she added.

"Vani Rani" airs on &TV.