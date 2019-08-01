My relation with her is cordial: Parth Samthaan on Kasautii Zindagii Kay co-star Erica Fernandes

MUMBAI: Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes are popular television actors. They are currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, the two are playing the lead roles of Anuraag and Prerna respectively. Their chemistry in the television soap is being loved by the audience, and the two have even received the Best Jodi Award. Recently, the duo was the talk of the town as a new promo of Nach Baliye 9 showcased that Erica and Parth will be seen shaking their legs on the show. The two are the special guests and they will also reveal which two couples have been nominated for the week's elimination.

There were reports about Parth and Erica being in a relationship and then there were also reports stating that they broke up. However, Erica always said that they were not dating. Now, in an interview with Bollywood Life, Parth opened up on the show as well as about the reports of alleged break up with his co-star Erica. He said, “My relation with Erica is cordial.” He later added how he is very thankful to his fans for liking them. He also said how it was great fun performing with Erica. He added, "This was our first performance together for a reality show and Erica and I were super excited. It was a different feeling altogether, we were also nervous performing in front of a live audience and judges but overall we had lots of fun."

When asked to comment on the show he said that he is amazed by the concept of this year as the makers have brought few estranged couples as well on the show. He found the concept super interesting unique as participating with an ex is not an easy thing. He added, "Hats off to those who are participating with their exes and working on their chemistry. They are showing that exes can still be friends, even after break up and it is a great thing. It takes a lot of efforts and courage to work with your exes in a positive way."

