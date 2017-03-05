My role of Devanshi is making me learn something new every day: Helly Shah

Colors’ popular show Devanshi (Full House Media) has recently taken a big leap, thereby roping in the pretty and bubbly Helly Shah as the grown up Devanshi.

Helly, who has gained immense fan following after essaying the role of Swara in her last show Swaragini is now playing a different character in her new venture and she is enjoying it to the core.

In a conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Helly told us, “It’s been almost a week since we have started shooting. It feels nice because the concept, character, accent and the backdrop of the show is really different and it’s something that I have not done earlier. I am playing a village girl who is having a lot of responsibilities in her life. This character is making me learn something new day by day.”

Devanshi is all about the journey of a girl who is against Kusum Sundari who is taking advantage of people’s belief in God. Helly feels that there are such people who do wrong deeds in the name of God. She commented, “It should be abolished. The people, who are involved in wrong practices in the name of God, should get a harsh punishment. It’s because by believing in certain section of such wrong people, belief in God tends to go down in them. We all need to take some step to get such things out of our country.”

When we asked her about Karuna Pandey aka Kusum and if she has met young Devanshi aka Kashvi Kothari, she told us, “I knew Kashvi from before. We used to meet on sets while she was doing Santoshi Maa. She is a Gujju girl and she keeps talking all the time; she has to share everything with everyone. I am sure that people on sets won’t be feeling down if she was around because she is so lively. We used to talk a lot and have fun.”

Talking about Karuna, she further added, “We have just shot for one scene. She is very sweet and humble. All the people on set here are so loving that it never feels like this is a new set for me; it feels like I am shooting here from so long. We all have bonded very well in a very short span of time.”

Helly is also happy with the response that she is getting from her fans on her new venture. She mentioned, “Fans like my new role and I am getting good response from them. It’s quite different from Swara and it’s a good change. They love this character even more than they have loved Swara.”

Good luck Helly.